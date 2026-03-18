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Live: Telangana Assembly Budget Session to Begin with Question Hour

Telangana
18 March 2026 8:39 AM IST

Discussions to include Warehousing Corporation annual report (2019–20) and motion of thanks to Governor’s address

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Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Hyderabad: The third day of the Assembly Budget Session is set to commence today with the Question Hour in both Houses. The proceedings will include a discussion on the annual report of the Warehousing Corporation for the financial year 2019–20.

The Agriculture Minister, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, is expected to table the annual report in both Houses. Additionally, members will take up a debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, making it a significant day in the ongoing budget session.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana Assembly Budget Sessions 
India Southern States Telangana 
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