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LIVE: Cabinet Clears Telangana Budget 2026-27

Telangana
20 March 2026 10:00 AM IST

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, will meet at the Assembly Committee Hall to discuss and approve the Budget proposals before they are tabled in the legislature.

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Telangana Budget 2026-27

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister who holds Finance portfolio Bhatti Vikramarka will table the Budget in the Legislative Assembly at 12 PM, while Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy will present it in the Legislative Council.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, will meet at the Assembly Committee Hall to discuss and approve the Budget proposals before they are tabled in the legislature.




( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana budget 
India Southern States Telangana 
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