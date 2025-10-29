Live Bullet Found in Flyer's Luggage at RGIA

Hyderabad: A 29-year-old software engineer was found in possession of a live bullet during a luggage check by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), on Wednesday morning.

According to RGIA (outpost) inspector S. Kanakaiah, the passenger has been identified as Vishal, 29, a resident of Bengaluru, who had arrived from Kolkata by Indigo flight 6E-6709 (Seat 22A) on Tuesday night, and was scheduled to travel further to Bengaluru by Indigo flight 6E-887 at 5.05 am. During screening at the Domestic Level-4 ILBS around 3.30 am, a live 0.38 mm bullet was detected in his check-in baggage.

The passenger was handed over to RGIA police after completion of offloading formalities at around 5.20 am and is now in custody.

“On investigation, the passenger failed to provide valid documents. On the basis of a complaint filed by the CISF CI, we have registered a case against him,” the inspector said.

During investigation, the police learnt that the bullet belongs to Vishal’s father, who is a former army personnel. “For now, we know that he was unaware of the bullet being in his bag. His father possesses the licence though. We are still investigating the matter, and have not taken any further action yet,” an official from the police station said.