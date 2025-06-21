Little England: Old World Grace Still Glows In Lallaguda

Hyderabad: Secunderabad's Lallaguda, which was once referred to as "Little England", retains remnants of its affluent Anglo-Indian past. The quaint neighborhood in Secunderabad, famous for its powerful railway heritage, was earlier inhabited by dozens of Anglo-Indian families who influenced its distinct culture.

Speaking with Deccan Chronicle, Lauren Scanlon, president of the New Anglo Community (NAC) in Hyderabad, said, “Most Anglo-Indian families were employed in the railways and lived around Lallaguda, where British customs and lifestyle shaped our identity.”

Churches like St. Francis Xavier and the Shrine of Our Lady of Vailankanni served as cultural and spiritual anchors, and the community's fondness for Western cuisine, sports like cricket and hockey, and ballroom dancing gave the neighbourhood its distinct charm.

Jude Curran, a member of NAC whose family has been residing in Lallaguda for generations, remembers "My father and grandfather were railway shunters. There were Christmas dances, tombola, pork foods and black coffee with jaggery in life."

But now, the picture is different. Many families have moved to countries like the UK and Australia. "The majority moved abroad in quest of greener pastures or as a result of an identity crisis," Leonard Scott, a hotelier explained.

The 104th Constitutional Amendment, when it abolished the Anglo-Indian reserved seats in legislatures, was a turning point. "This has impacted the political voice of our community," Jude Curran said. Nevertheless, great personalities such as Frank Anthony and Elvis Stephenson once spoke for the community with pride.

Despite declining numbers, English continues to be the home language and the community still celebrates festivals such as Christmas and All Saints' Day with gusto. "Anglo-Indians are a happy and friendly people," states Scanlon. "We need to hold on to our heritage while embracing a changing world," he said.

While Lallaguda becomes more modern, the Little England survives the changes of time humbly, but proudly.