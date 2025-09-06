Little Devotees Bid Ganesha Goodbye!

Hyderabad: Chhaya, an 11-year-old from Goshamahal, stood barefoot on the stone footpath along Tank Bund, her body dusted in lavender powder and a small Ganapati idol cradled in her hands. The afternoon sun turned the stones scorching, forcing her to tiptoe gingerly. A family member splashed water on the ground and she, along with her cousins, rushed to cool their burning feet before the water quickly evaporated. Together, they placed their Ganeshas on a nearby bench, bowed one last time and watched as the idols were lifted by a crane and lowered into the waters of Hussainsagar.

“Usually we celebrate separately, but this time all our relatives came together to install one Ganesha, and it was more fun than ever,” said her elder sister, Urmila. With chants of Ganapati Bappa Morya, the family brought their celebration to a close — a festival filled with rhythmic slokas, aartis, vibrant flowers, and sweets.

Thousands of miles away, in Carol Stream, Illinois, seven-year-old Prisha Reddy M. asked her mother why they had to bid farewell to Ganapati. Just 10 days earlier, she had joined a dozen children at a clay idol-making workshop in Schaumburg.

“I decorated my Ganapati with flowers, stars and paint. My three-year-old sister, Rishvi, even learned the Shuklam Baradaram shloka by heart and sang it on Ganesh Chaturthi,” she said. “This festival is something we wait for every year. I don’t like letting go of Ganesha on nimmajanam day. I know I’ll be missing Him for a while.”

Back at Tank Bund, 13-year-old Mitra Trivedi said, “I like Ganesha because He spreads happiness everywhere. Decorating the idol and taking care of Him for 10 days is very special. I also enjoy dressing up and all the excitement around the festival.” His younger brother Shaurya added, “…and who can forget all the motichoor laddus!”

For many children, sweets are as much a highlight as the rituals. Komal B. from Nallakunta delighted in plates of modaks and puran polis, calling the festival “purposeful” and “cherished.” “I like how it brings calm and peace to my soul,” said 15-year-old Vinoda Khandelwal from Basheerbagh. Her sister Hanishka chose to celebrate by sketching Ganesha in her art book.

As the idols sank into Hussainsagar, Tank Bund rang with blow horns, bright colours and cheerful chants. Children waved headbands and threw gulal into the air, bidding farewell to Ganesha for now, with the promise of welcoming Him again next year.