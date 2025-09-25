Literature to Get Govt Boost: Jupally

Hyderabad: Tourism and culture minister Jupally Krishna Rao said that the state government would encourage literature by making books in villages. “Poets and artists play a crucial role in social awareness, bringing consciousness and change in society,” he said

The minister inaugurated the Kavi Sammelan (poets’ meet) at Ravindra Bharathi on Wednesday as part of the ongoing Bathukamma celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, Jupally recalled the significant role of poets, writers and artists during the freedom struggle, Telangana Armed Struggle and the Telangana Statehood Movement, noting their immense contribution in awakening the masses.

He highlighted the legacy of Telugu literature, from early writers like Nannaya, Tikkana, and Yerrapragada (Errana) to later poets like Krishna Sastry, Sri Sri, Dasharathi and Kaloji, whose works inspired generations and stirred social awareness.

“From ancient times to the modern era, poets, scholars and writers have influenced societal transformation. Their creativity must be channeled to address social issues and inspire change,” he said.

Expressing concern over social evils and wayward trends among youth, the minister said that just as teachers shape future citizens, it was the responsibility of poets, writers and artists to uplift society and instill values. He also urged them to continue creating works that reflect social consciousness and inspire progress.