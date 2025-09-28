Literary Themed Durga Puja Revives Storytelling With ‘Eso Golpo Pori’

Hyderabad: With the theme ‘Eso Golpo Pori (Let’s Read Stories)’, based on Bengali Sishu Sahityo (children’s literature), the Bengali Cultural Association of Hyderabad at Banjara Hills is hosting one of the city’s oldest Durga Puja celebrations.

This year, the association is working on introducing children and youngsters to books, comics, and Bengali literature. Popular characters like Chacha Chaudhary and classics such as Amar Chitra Katha are on display.

Barbali Bose, elaborating on the concept, said, “We are happy that our children are getting a chance to experience everything we grew up with. Over time, we immersed ourselves in Diamond Comics, ‘Tinkle’, and Bengali writers. This is about bringing back the magic of stories.”

She added, “Before screens and swipes, there were bedtime tales, dog-eared pages, and the sound of a parent’s voice reading aloud. Let’s help our children grow up with words that spark imagination — not just pixels that pass time.”

Sharmili Banerjee emphasised the community spirit: “At this pandal, we have Bhog Prasadam and dhakis from rural Bengal. For Bengalis residing in Hyderabad, the festival is more than a religious gathering; it is a homecoming. Visitors stepping into our theme-based pandal are instantly embraced by the spirit of Bengal, the sacred rhythm of the dhak, the resonant blowing of conch shells, and the divine fragrance of Maa’er bhog cooking in the kitchen by the ever-dedicated Banerjee Kaki Ma, who has nurtured this tradition for decades.”

The decoration of the pandal is a major attraction. Sujatha Pan, who led the design, said, “From early morning garland-making circles to active participation in rituals and mantra recitation, women bring devotion and creativity to every aspect of this celebration.”

Pan explained: “This festival is a living example of harmony, the idol is sponsored by a Marwari family, sound arrangements by Muslims, media by Christians, and puja logistics by Telugu women. The venue itself has been graciously offered for over 30 years by a Telugu function hall owner, symbolising cross-cultural unity.”

For many, Hyderabad has become a second home. Akanksha Chatterjee shared, “Hyderabad never makes you feel away from your hometown. I have been living in this city for years, and every Durga Puja venue here is unique and filled with creativity.”