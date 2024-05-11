Liquor worth Rs.2 cr smuggled from Goa seized at Balanagar in TG

Hyderabad: The enforcement agencies seized non-duty paid liquor that was smuggled from Goa on the Bangalore highway between Balanagar and Jadcherla in Telangana on Friday night.



The cost of the seized liquor would be around Rs.2 crore and two persons were believed to have been detained in connection with the case. This seizure was one of the major confiscations carried out by the police ever since the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into vogue in connection with Lok Sabha elections.

The smuggled liquor consignment was supposed to be delivered in Andhra Pradesh in a truck when the police personnel intercepted it and checked it only to find non-duty paid liquor bottles.

Sources said 800 liquor bottle cartons were intended to be distributed to voters in Andhra Pradesh to induce voters as part of elections to be conducted on May 13.

Sources said efforts were on to know the persons and political parties behind getting liquor bottles in huge quantities from Goa. The parties might have planned to get bottles from Goa where the liquor is available at competitive prices.

The seized bottles along with the vehicle were handed over to Telangana Prohibition and Excise department for further investigation.