Telangana
DC Correspondent
5 Sept 2025 1:39 AM IST

Liquor Shops To Remain Shut
All toddy and wine shops, including bars in restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs), will remain closed from 6 am on September 6 to 6 am on September 7 on account of the immersion procession of Lord Ganesha idols.

The directive was issued under Section 20 of the Telangana State Excise Act, 1974, by Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty.

Corresponding orders from Hyderabad and Rachakonda police were expected shortly.

liquor shops ganesha idols 
DC Correspondent
