Liquor Shop Applications Open in Telangana; Lottery on Oct 23

Hyderabad: Applications for 2,620 liquor shops will be accepted from Friday until October 18, with allotments to be made via lottery on October 23.

The Excise Department will issue new licenses valid for two years, from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2027. The application fee for new shops has been set at ₹3 lakh.

Individuals convicted under the Excise Act, 1968, or those with pending dues to the government, will be ineligible to apply. The allocation includes 15% reservation for the Goud community, 10% for Scheduled Castes, and 5% for Scheduled Tribes. Applicants seeking reservation must submit caste verification documents.



