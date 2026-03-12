Liquor Scam: CBI Issues Court Notice to Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha received a notice of the Delhi High Court from the CBI officials on Thursday in connection with Delhi liquor scam case.

A team of CBI officers came to her residence in Banjara Hills and issued the summons. Apart from Kavitha, businessmen - Arun Ramachandra Pillai, Abhiskeh Boinpally and Sharat Reddy and former MP Magunta Srinivas Reddy received summons. The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notices to all 23 persons, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who have been discharged from the alleged Delhi Liquor scam case following the CBI’s petition challenging the trial court’s order. The court also stayed the trial court's adverse observations against the CBI and its investigating officer in the order while discharging the accused.

The High Court observed that the strong remarks recorded against the investigating officer appeared, prima facie, to be “foundationally misconceived”, particularly since they were made at the stage of framing of charges.

In a post on ‘X’, Kavitha said, “I have been served a notice by the CBI around 12.30 pm today, informing me of the petition being presented in the High Court on March 16, 2026. I am in consultation with my legal team and will respond appropriately through official channels. As someone who is confident that truth will prevail, I intend to fully cooperate with the legal machinery.”

“Serving a notice when an appeal is filed by the investigating agency in a higher court is the prescribed legal procedure and I would request all the relevant stakeholders to not misinterpret this in anyway that could dent the sanctity of our legal framework,” she said.