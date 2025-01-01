Liquor sales hit record high in Telangana ahead of New Year celebrations

Hyderabad: Telangana has witnessed a significant surge in liquor sales in the days leading up the New Year, with records shattered on December 30 and 31. According to sources from the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd (TSBCL), liquor sales reached `800 crore on these two days, eight times the usual daily sales of around `100 crore.

This year’s sales far exceeded the `700 crore in liquor sales recorded during the same period last year.

On December 30, the state recorded liquor sales worth `402 crore, and `410 crore on December 31, as revellers flocked to liquor outlets to stock up for the festivities.

Excise officials reported that 3,82,265 cases of liquor and 3,96,114 cases of beer were sold on Monday. The highest liquor sales were reported in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts, including RangarReddy and Medchal, which consistently lead the state in consumption.

In December, liquor sales in Telangana have surpassed previous record, with the government billing a total of `3,523.16 crore, compared to `2,764 crore during the same period last year.

As the New Year’s celebrations continue, officials are optimistic that liquor sales will continue to soar in January until Sankranti due to the vacation.

The government has set `45,000-crore target from liquor revenue for 2024-25.