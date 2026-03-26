Liquor Outlets to Remain Closed in City and Bhadradri Town

Hyderabad: Four commissionerates in the city, along with Bhadradri town, have ordered the closure of all wine and toddy shops, along with bars attached to restaurants, in view of Sri Rama Navami celebrations. While the establishments in the city will remain shut on Friday, those in Bhadradri town will remain closed on Friday and till 1 pm on Saturday.

According to a notification issued by Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty, the establishments will remain shut from 10 am to 10 pm to ensure the maintenance of public order and the peaceful conduct of the festival. The directive has been issued under the provisions of the Telangana State Excise Act, 1968.

However, senior police officials from the districts stated that there were no specific instructions for closure there, as many people voluntarily refrain from consuming alcohol on the festival day. Meanwhile, excise officials in Hyderabad, along with the Cyberabad, Malkajgiri and Future City commissionerates, issued advisories regarding the closure of wine and toddy shops.

As the celebrations marking the birth of Lord Rama will be held mainly at the Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devalayam in Bhadrachalam, police officials also issued an advisory on the closure of outlets from Friday till Saturday afternoon.

The order applies to all licensed outlets, including bars attached to restaurants and military canteens within the commissionerate limits. However, bars in star hotels and registered clubs are exempt from the restriction, as per the notification.

Authorities have instructed the concerned departments to ensure strict compliance with the orders. Any violation of the notification will attract legal action, officials warned.