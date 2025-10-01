Liquor-Laden Truck Catches Fire in Habsiguda, Bottles Looted by Locals
Driver averts major mishap; locals rush to grab partially burnt liquor bottles
Hyderabad: A liquor-laden truck caught fire in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, creating panic on Monday. The incident occurred when the driver noticed flames from the vehicle and immediately halted it. With the help of locals, the fire was brought under control before it could spread further.
Several liquor bottles were partially damaged in the blaze. Meanwhile, chaos prevailed as locals rushed to collect the bottles scattered from the truck.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
