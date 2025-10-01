 Top
Liquor-Laden Truck Catches Fire in Habsiguda, Bottles Looted by Locals

Telangana
1 Oct 2025 2:36 PM IST

Driver averts major mishap; locals rush to grab partially burnt liquor bottles

The incident occurred when the driver noticed flames from the vehicle and immediately halted it.

Hyderabad: A liquor-laden truck caught fire in Habsiguda, Hyderabad, creating panic on Monday. The incident occurred when the driver noticed flames from the vehicle and immediately halted it. With the help of locals, the fire was brought under control before it could spread further.

Several liquor bottles were partially damaged in the blaze. Meanwhile, chaos prevailed as locals rushed to collect the bottles scattered from the truck.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
