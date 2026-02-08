Liquor, Cash, Gold Seized in Telangana Polls

Hyderabad: Law enforcement agencies in Telangana have seized material worth Rs 2.02 crore, including cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies, during intensified enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for municipal and municipal corporation elections.

According to State Election Commission officials, raids and special checks were conducted across poll‑bound localities. Till February 6, seizures included Rs 89.30 lakh cash, Rs 84.89 lakh worth liquor, Rs 13.27 lakh worth drugs and narcotics, gold and silver worth Rs 14.69 lakh, and freebies such as tabs and vehicles worth Rs 78,500.

Officials said a call centre has been set up at the SEC office to receive public grievances on 9247597066 for recording and redressal of complaints.