Lining of AMRP canals with Rs 1,000 cr in six months: Komatireddy

Nalgonda: Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced on Sunday a major initiative to line the Alimineti Madhava Reddy (AMRP) main canal and its distributaries. The project aims to secure irrigation facilities for the tail-end areas in the ayacut, ensuring that farmers receive water for their crops until harvest.

During an inspection tour with officials, the minister examined the Mylasamudram irrigation tank in Kangal and Pedda Cheruvu at Mamidala in Thipparthy mandal — both key components in the AMRP canal network. He highlighted that out of the total 2.2 lakh acres under the ayacut, irrigation services were already reaching 2.15 lakh acres.

Speaking to the media, the minister assured farmers that their crops would be irrigated without interruption. He detailed that tenders for the canal lining project would soon be issued, with a total budget of Rs 1,000 crore allocated — Rs 850 crore for the main canal and Rs 150 crore for the distributaries. The entire lining work is expected to be completed within six months, and an additional Rs 90 lakh from his Special Development Fund has been sanctioned to clear bushes along the canal.

Minister Venkat Reddy also appealed to farmers to refrain from blocking the canals or using pump sets to draw water, urging them to cooperate with efforts aimed at extending irrigation to the tail-end areas. He outlined complementary initiatives, including the digging of farm ponds in the upper areas with funds from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS), which are expected to boost the groundwater table. Additionally, residents were encouraged to install water harvesting pits on their properties with state financial assistance.

Notably, the minister recalled that the Mylasamudram irrigation tank in Kangal had not provided irrigation to a single acre in the past. However, this year the tank was filled to 80 per cent capacity through the AMRP canal, ensuring that farmers face no irrigation issues during the current crop season.

Looking ahead, Venkat Reddy announced that foundation stones for four new Lift Irrigation Schemes in Punugodu, Narsingbatla, Kanchanapally, and Bakkasaikunta will be laid on March 28, with an estimated project cost of Rs 74 crore. In a direct dialogue with farmers from the D-25 and 6L canals, the minister confirmed that crop conditions were favorable and pledged to take further steps to prevent any drying up of crops in the ayacut.

The inspection was accompanied by district collector Ila Tripathi, executive engineer of irrigation Srinivas Reddy, and district agriculture officer P. Sravan.