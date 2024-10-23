Lightning Strike Kills Father, Daughter in Khammam

Hyderabad: A father and daughter lost their lives due to a lightning strike while working on their agricultural field in Maddulapally village, Khammam district, on Tuesday. The victims K. Linga Swamy, 44, and his daughter Kaveri, 22, were struck while tending to their farm during an unexpected spell of heavy rain.

Meanwhile, intense rainfall lashed several parts of Hyderabad and Telangana, causing significant waterlogging and traffic disruptions. Several areas in Secunderabad, including Musheerabad, Monda Market, Bansilalpet, Adikmet, Patigadda and Osmania University, were inundated. Major traffic intersections like RTC Crossroads, Oliphant Bridge and Azamabad crossroads were severely affected.

Data from the Telangana Development Planning Society recorded the highest rainfall of 20.5 mm in Musheerabad, with other areas like Uppal and Maredpally receiving rain between 11 mm and 17 mm. Hyderabad’s weather is expected to remain rainy, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate showers on Wednesday.

Districts such as Khammam, Jagtial, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar are expected to experience moderate showers, and Vikarabad and Rangareddy set to see thunderstorms. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad and several other districts, warning of gusty winds and lightning in isolated areas.

Vikarabad topped the rainfall charts with 46 mm of rain, followed by Khammam at 43 mm. Other districts like Nalgonda, Adilabad and Wanaparthy also recorded heavy downpours, ranging between 30 mm and 40 mm in various parts.

Authorities have urged the public to stay alert and avoid venturing out in the rain unless necessary, as water logging and slippery roads pose a risk to commuters. The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has provided emergency contact numbers for those who need assistance as the city braces for further showers.

The rain said to be a farewell to the monsoon, has brought significant challenges, particularly for low-lying areas of the city, where water drainage systems were quickly overwhelmed. City officials are working to mitigate the effect and restore normalcy, even as more rain is expected in the coming days.