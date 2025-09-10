 Top
Lightning Strike Kills 3 in Nirmal

Telangana
Pillalamarri Srinivas
10 Sept 2025 11:15 PM IST

couple, died after being struck by lightning while returning home from agricultural fields in Gummena Eglapur village of Pembi mandal, Nirmal district, on Wednesday evening.

Three persons, including a couple, died after being struck by lightning while returning home from agricultural fields. (Representational Image: DC)

Adilabad: Three persons, including a couple, died after being struck by lightning while returning home from agricultural fields in Gummena Eglapur village of Pembi mandal, Nirmal district, on Wednesday evening.

The deceased were identified as Alepu Yellaiah and his wife Ellavav, along with Bandari Venkati, a labourer.

