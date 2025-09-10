Lightning Strike Kills 3 in Nirmal
couple, died after being struck by lightning while returning home from agricultural fields in Gummena Eglapur village of Pembi mandal, Nirmal district, on Wednesday evening.
Adilabad: Three persons, including a couple, died after being struck by lightning while returning home from agricultural fields in Gummena Eglapur village of Pembi mandal, Nirmal district, on Wednesday evening.
The deceased were identified as Alepu Yellaiah and his wife Ellavav, along with Bandari Venkati, a labourer.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
