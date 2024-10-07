Lightning Kills Two in Warangal as Rain Hits Telangana

Hyderabad: A farmer and a minor killed in lightning strikes while working on a farm in Venkatapur of Inavolu mandal of Warangal district, as rain hit many parts of the state. The victims were identified as 25-year-old Kukatla Raju, and a 17-year-old girl who was helping her parents.

Heavy rainfall disrupting normal life in many areas in the state and caused waterlogging at key areas of the city. Secunderabad, Moula Ali, Bahadurpally, Suraram, Jeedimetla, Kukatpally, Medchal, and Dundigal experienced considerable rainfall. Many sought shelter in nearby locations, though it being a Sunday, major traffic disruptions were largely avoided.

Malkajgiri’s Addagutta recorded 44.5 mm, followed by Marredpally with 28.5 mm. In the state, Chelpur in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district recorded the highest rainfall statewide of 70.8 mm, followed by Suryapet’s Mattampalle at 50.8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for several districts in Telangana for the next two days, specifically cautioning districts like Medak, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, and Sangareddy.

In its daily bulletin, the IMD also noted that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely to occur in isolated places across various parts of Telangana. However, no severe warnings beyond October 7 have been issued, with the IMD predicting calmer conditions thereafter. The monsoon, although weakening, is likely to continue to bring sporadic rainfall to the state.