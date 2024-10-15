Lightning Kills Labourer, Rains Lash Several Parts of State

Hyderabad:An agricultural labourer died and a woman was injured when they were struck by lightning in Brundavanapuram of Nadigudem mandal in Suryapet district, as downpour lashed Telangana on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mamidi Ramana (22), and the injured as Padma. They were working in a cotton cultivation field. P



Several parts of the state received light to moderate rains, including Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Medak, Siddipet, Mahbubabad, Mulugu and parts of Ranga Reddy district.



Rains soaked northern Hyderabad in the evening, catching many commuters off-guard as they were heading home from work.



Patancheru, Bachupally, Alwal, Quthbullapur, Miyapur, Nizampet, Shahpur, Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Yapral, Kukatpally, Bolarum, Kompally, Jeedimetla, Gajularamaram and Sainikpuri received moderate rainfall from around 4.30 pm.



Mulugu district’s Eturnagaram received the highest rainfall at 55.5 mm, while Bachupally recorded 54.3 mm; Mahabubabad 24 mm and Rangareddy's Shankarpalle received the day’s lowest rainfall with 20.5 mm



The Indian Meteorological Department issued yellow alerts for several districts for the next four days. The department warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph in some districts.