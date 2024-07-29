Light Rain in Hyd for Two Days: IMD

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has predicted light rains and windy conditions in Hyderabad on July 30 and 31.

Light rain accompanied with sustained surface winds up to 20-30 kmph is very likely to occur in parts of the city for the next two days. Despite cloudy conditions the temperatures will not decrease notably,” said K. Nagaratna, the head of IMD Hyderabad.

On Monday, some parts of the GHMC, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Hanamkonda, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Yadadri districts received light rainfall. The IMD officials also have predicted light to moderate rain between July 30 and August 3 in some parts of the state.