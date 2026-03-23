Light Rain Brings Brief Relief In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Several parts of Hyderabad witnessed light rain and drizzle on Sunday, offering brief relief from the rising summer heat. Areas in the northern parts of the city, including Quthbullapur, Cantonment, Hakimpet, Malkajgiri, Kapra and Secunderabad, recorded scattered showers, with cloudy skies prevailing for most of the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the state, including Hyderabad, will experience dry weather over the next two days, particularly on Monday and Tuesday.

However, IMD indicated that some parts of Telangana may continue to witness light rain or thundershowers from Wednesday onwards. Districts including Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Rangareddy, Medchal‑Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal are forecast to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers between March 25 and 27.

IMD also forecast that Hyderabad is set to receive light to moderate showers on March 26, which may be accompanied by gusty winds of 30–40 km/h.