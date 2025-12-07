Lift More Parboiled Rice: Uttam to FCI

Hyderabad: Civil supplies minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has requested the FCI (Food Corporation India) to lift additional stocks of parboiled rice from the state. He said that the Centre had set a target to acquire of 30 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of boiled rice, and urged an additional 10 lakh metric tonnes to Telangana.

During his meeting with Ashutosh Agnihotri, chairman and managing director of FCI, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the stocks of parboiled rice had accumulated in FCI godowns, due to which delivery of custom milled rice (CMR) was getting delayed. The minister also sought the immediate allocation of additional railway rakes to transport the parboiled rice from FCI depots in Telangana.

He also said that the supply period of CMR for Kharif 2024-25 should be extended by 60 days, the delivery time having ended on November 12. About 2.27 lakh metric tonnes of rice was still pending due to various reasons, he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the storage capacity of Central Warehousing Corporation and State Warehousing Corporation in Telangana was 65 LMT and various government agencies are fully utilising these. He said that FCI was facing storage a shortage due to restrictions on the type of godowns that can be rented. Because of this, Uttam Kumar Reddy explained, CMR deliveries were not being made on time. The minister requested that an additional 15 LMT storage capacity be sanctioned by the FCI.