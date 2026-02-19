Life Sciences Central To Telangana’s $3-Trillion Vision, Says Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and industries minister D. Sridhar Babu on Wednesday invited industry leaders in life sciences to partner with Telangana in advancing innovation-led growth as the Telangana government views it as a domain with significant social impact.

Sridhar Babu said several global companies, including Sanofi, Opella, Vaxxinova Animal Health, Tredence and Rx Propellant, had expressed interest in investing in Telangana during the summit.

Addressing the valedictory session of BioAsia 2026, the minister highlighted the success of the event, as it hosted over 4,000 high-impact business-to-business meetings aimed at fostering investments and partnerships and witnessed participation from 4,394 delegates from India and abroad, including representatives of Fortune 500 companies.

“A total of 120 start-ups were shortlisted, and over 40 have exhibited their most innovative and cutting-edge tech solutions,” he noted.

Highlighting the state’s industrial base, he said Telangana is home to over 2,000 life sciences companies and accounts for nearly one-third of India’s pharmaceutical production and about one-fifth of the country’s pharma exports.

Sridhar Babu said the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ initiative was conceived with inputs from citizens and domain experts to increase the state’s contribution to national GDP to 10 per cent.

Outlining the government’s strategy to strengthen the ecosystem, he referred to the Telangana Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy (2026–2030), establishment of the Telangana Life Sciences School and the OneBio Incubator, expansion of Genome Valley, development of pharma villages, and creation of world-class infrastructure backed by global partnerships and skilled talent.