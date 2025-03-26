Saroornagar Murder Case: Priest Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Hyderabad: A case of betrayal and violence reached its conclusion in a Hyderabad court, as Pujari Venkatasai Krishna was sentenced to life imprisonment for the 2023 murder of Apsara. The court’s verdict delivered justice for a crime that gained attention, revealing an act driven by rejection.

Apsara trusted Krishna, believing he would marry her. Instead, he lured her to Shamshabad under the pretense of a trip to Coimbatore, then murdered her and hid her body. The court heard how Krishna, on June 3, 2023, planned the deception, even creating fake flight tickets to support his story. Apsara, with her suitcase, believed she was leaving for a journey. Krishna told Apsara's mother he was dropping her at Shamshabad for personal work.

The timeline presented in court outlined the events. The couple left Saroornagar around 8 pm, stopped for dinner near Shamshabad at 10 pm, and reached a Goshala in Sultanpally by 11 pm. The crime took place in the early hours of June 4 at an isolated plot in Narkuda. As Apsara slept, Krishna covered her face with a car seat cover and struck her with a stone, taking her life.

After the act, he transported her body back to Saroornagar and kept it in the car for two days. He later disposed of her remains in a manhole near the Bangaru Maisamma temple and sealed it with cement, attempting to remove all evidence.

The Saroornagar police, through investigation and witness testimony, built a case against Krishna. The court, recognising his actions and attempts to mislead proceedings, sentenced him to life imprisonment and an additional seven years for tampering with evidence and influencing witnesses.