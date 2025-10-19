Licensed Surveyors Are State’s Diwali Gift to Farmers, Says Ponguleti

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday said that the state government had given a Diwali gift to the Telangana farmers, who have been deeply dissatisfied for decades, in the form of the appointment of licensed surveyors, to solve the land issues.

Before handing over licenses to selected surveyors at the Shilpakala Vedika on Sunday, the minister administered a pledge with all the newly-selected surveyors to work hard for farmer's land issues in bringing good image to the state government.

Srinivas Reddy said that the government has undertaken a programme to correct the mistakes made by the then BRS government by bringing Dharani. To correct the mistakes in the Dharani portal, the government selected a total of 3,456 new surveyors and provided training.

The minister said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was allowed to recruit surveyors and have invited applicants to strengthen the survey system, which is part of the revenue, keeping in mind the unemployed youth. He explained that out of the 10,000 applications from SC, ST and other groups, 7,000 were trained, out of which 3,456 were selected after receiving field training.

Srinivas Reddy alleged that due to negligence in the GPO system, land registration, simple title deeds, about 9.8 lakh applications were received, and these are being resolved by the government in a phased manner. The minister asked the surveyors to work sincerely in accordance with the wishes of the people and the government, without committing any minor irregularities or working against the people.