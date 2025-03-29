LIC offices open on on March 29, 30, 31

Hyderabad:The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will keep its offices open on March 29, 30, and 31 during regular working hours to help policyholders complete their tasks without any hassle.

As per the advisory issued by Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on March 12, the LIC has decided to keep all its offices open under jurisdiction of its zones and divisions for three days from March 29 to 31.

