Leveraging AI For Improved Work Productivity And Business Efficiency, A Five-Day Event

Hyderabad: The National Institute of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (ni-msme), in collaboration with the department of management studies (DoMS), NALSAR University of Law, is conducting a five-day advanced skill development programme, ‘Leveraging Al for Improved Work Productivity and Business Efficiency’ on the university campus till March 17.

The initiative aims to equip entrepreneurs with practical knowledge and tools related to AI that can enhance workplace productivity and improve business operations. Participants from various sectors registered and are attending the sessions.

The programme focuses on demonstrating how Al-driven solutions can be integrated into everyday business processes, helping entrepreneurs streamline workflows, make better data-driven decisions, and improve overall efficiency.

The programme is being directed by Dr A. Sai Kiran, assistant professor, department of management studies at NALSAR University.