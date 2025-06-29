Letters Urging Maoists to Lay Down Arms Go Viral

Warangal: Letters purportedly from “Telangana Prajalu” and the “Maoist Atma Parirakshana Praja Front,” addressed to Maoists in hiding and urging them to abandon armed struggle and reintegrate into mainstream society, went viral on social media in the erstwhile Warangal district.

One letter cites Fractured Freedom, a book by Kodand Ghandy, formerly a politburo member of the CPI-Maoist, highlighting that “no ideology is permanent; ideologies evolve with time.” It argues that current conditions in India are unsuitable for armed struggle, echoing Ghandy’s analysis.

Another letter, issued in the name of the Maoist Atma Parirakshana Praja Front, poses pointed questions to the Maoist leadership: “When did the ideology you believed in become a ray of hope for the common man? Considering the challenges you have faced, what has truly given you self-satisfaction?” It describes the movement’s 40-year history as “moving forward with self-respect but without self-satisfaction,” likening it to barren land devoid of public acceptance, and urges top leaders to abandon outdated doctrines and embrace the people’s way of life.

Both letters specifically appeal to Telangana-based Maoist leaders who reportedly hold senior positions and guide the organisation. They express the belief that the people of Telangana want these leaders to return to their villages, participate in democratic processes, and lead peaceful lives alongside their families.

Finally, the letters extend a call to every party member, from Central Committee leaders to lower-level cadres, to return honoirably to their homes, join mainstream society, and live peacefully with their families.