Let’s Teach Cong A Lesson For Deception : Rama Rao To Jubilee Hills Voters

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao urged Jubilee Hills voters to elect party candidate Maganti Sunitha candidate on the basis of “a decade of development” under the K. Chandrashekar Rao regime, and teach the Congress a lesson for allegedly defrauding the people through its false promises.

While campaigning in Shaikpet division of the constituency, Rama Rao accused Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of deceiving every section of society while colluding with the BJP behind closed doors. He said Rahul Gandhi, who spoke against bulldozer politics elsewhere, had ignored Revanth Reddy’s “bulldozer regime” that was demolishing poor people’s homes in Hyderabad.

He accused Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy of betraying the trust of minorities, stating the Congress government was the first in Telangana’s history without a single minority representative. “Despite having six MLC vacancies, not one seat was given to minorities. This exposes Congress’s hypocrisy. Rahul Gandhi’s silence only confirms his complicity,” he said.

Alleging a nexus between the Congress and the BJP, Rama Rao said, “In Telangana, Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin. Revanth Reddy is working hand in glove with the BJP. Congress leaders are openly coordinating with BJP MPs, and Congress ministers are awarding contracts to BJP-linked companies. Together, they brand strong regional parties like BRS as their ‘B-team’ to hide their own partnership.”