Let’s Gear Up For Local Bodies, GHMC Polls: KTR Tells Party Workers

HYDERABAD: The BRS, shaking off its latest electoral loss in the recent bypoll to the Jubilee Hills constituency, will start focusing on the elections the GHMC council, party working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

He, along with senior party leader T. Harish Rao, met at Telangana Bhavan with party leaders and workers from various divisions of the Jubilee Hills constituency to seek feedback on the BRS’ performance in the bypoll.

Addressing the gathering, Rama Rao said there was no cause for being disheartened with the electoral loss as Congress won because it took recourse to bogus voting and by abusing the official machinery. “Let us prepare for the GHMC elections and show everyone that we will win from where we lost. All senior leaders including myself will actively be involved in the campaign for GHMC elections,” he said.

In Jubilee Hills, Rama Rao said, Congress and BJP imported fake voters from Karnataka and there was widespread rigging in Shaikpet, Erragadda and other divisions. “The Congress also used the police as a shield to distribute money and liquor to voters. We should focus on the coming elections to local bodies and find what we lost, where we lost,” he said.

Harish Rao said though the Congress may have a “technical victory”, the moral win in Jubilee Hills belongs to the BRS. In Parliament elections, the BRS got just 18,000 votes and this time, we got 75,000 votes. “The Congress, which realised the the minorities were deserting it, urgently made Mohammed Azharuddin a minister at the last minute, but credit for him becoming a minister belongs to the BRS as we highlighted the neglect of minorities by the Congress government,” he said.

“There will be a strong political cyclone the next time that will bring KCR back to power, and there is no question of the BRS allowing all those who troubled the BRS, its leaders and workers, get away with their excesses. We will stand with all our party leaders and workers and if anyone requires help, the party will stand with them,” Harish Rao said.