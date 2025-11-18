Let’s Build Modern, Inclusive, and Future-Ready Telangana: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday said that the state government would unveil the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ roadmap on December 9, outlining an ambitious 13 per cent annual GDP growth to build a $3 trillion economy in the next two decades. Bhatti said the roadmap will be the centrepiece of the Telangana Rising Global Summit on December 8- 9, where several policy initiatives will be rolled out.

Addressing the 47th quarterly bankers meeting here, Bhatti appealed to bankers to participate actively in and partner the state’s long-term development vision.

Bhatti said the government was working to ensure uninterrupted quality power supply as electricity demand was growing by nearly 10 per cent every year. He highlighted major infrastructure projects, including the Regional Ring Road, industrial corridor linkages and the Musi rejuvenation, which he said will enhance Hyderabad’s competitiveness and improve the investment climate.

Stating that Telangana’s strengths extended far beyond Hyderabad, he cited factors such as strategic geography, climate, language advantages, availability of skilled manpower and reliable power supply as key drivers of global investor interest. He urged banks to extend greater credit support not only to corporate entities but also to self-help groups (SHGs) and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), which he described as engines of job creation and wealth generation.

Bhatti noted that banks recorded 49.45 per cent priority sector lending and a credit-deposit ratio of 130.18 per cent in the first half of the year, reflecting confidence in the state’s economic prospects. He said that agricultural term lending remained inadequate, limiting farmers’ ability to modernise and diversify.

While acknowledging the progress under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, he said more lending was needed for post-harvest facilities, processing units, micro-irrigation and allied sectors. He reiterated the government’s commitment through initiatives such as the crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh, Rythu Bharosa, irrigation expansion and 24×7 free power supply.

Bhatti said Telangana must transition from paddy-focused growth to value-oriented agriculture and called on banks to support oil palm and crop diversification. He stressed the rising leadership of women in SHGs and sought higher credit limits and faster repeat loans under the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme. He identified working capital gaps and processing delays as major constraints for MSMEs and urged wider use of Central Guaranteed Fund Trust for MSMEs, digital credit tools and cluster-based lending.

Stating that the construction of 13,000 km of internal roads under the hybrid annuity model would reshape the state’s economic landscape, Bhatti asked banks to view it as a priority sector lending avenue