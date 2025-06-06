Let Panels Continue, Telangana HC Tells HCA

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday ordered the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) to allow the selection committees and supervisory committee appointed following the intervention of the Supreme Court and the High Court to continue.

The selection committees were appointed by the single-member committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao, and the Justice Naveen Rao-led supervisory committee was appointed by the High Court to supervise league matches.

The court said this interim order will be in force until the HCA files a counter with complete details. The HCA has not held its annual general meeting (AGM) so far.

Jai Hanuman Club from Amberpet has filed a petition in the High Court, seeking continuation of the selection committees and the supervisory committee, which is overseeing the league matches until the AGM is held and decisions are taken.

It also requested the High Court to direct HCA to conduct league matches for 2025-26 in accordance with its rules and regulations and the report of the supervisory committee.

It also requested the High Court to direct the HCA to constitute the standing committees, especially the senior tournament committee as per clause 25 of the HCA Constitution and avoid unilateral decisions without Committee oversight.

If the selection committees and supervisory committees are abolished, G Aditya Goud, appearing for the petitioner, said there is a risk of the HCA taking unilateral decisions.

The petitioner requested that orders be issued to continue the committees until the AGM is held and the resolutions and decisions are approved. After hearing the arguments, the bench issued notices to the HCA and issued interim orders that all the committees will continue until the HCA files a counter with full details.