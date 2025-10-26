Leopard Seen In Kamareddy District

NIZAMABAD: A leopard was seen roaming on the outskirts of Lonkalapalli village under the Nagireddypet beat limits in Kamareddy district on Sunday. Locals reported spotting leopard footprints in agricultural fields near the village outskirts.

The leopard’s movement has created fear and anxiety among local farmers and residents. Forest beat officer Naveen said the matter would be reported to higher authorities and advised residents of Lonkalapalli, Nagireddypet, and Dharmareddy Bollaram beat areas to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, a sloth bear was found near the Alisagar reservoir in Yedapally mandal on Sunday.