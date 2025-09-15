 Top
Leopard On Prowl Caught After Three Months

Telangana
Balu Pulipaka
15 Sept 2025 10:36 PM IST

“Our staff, on an early morning inspection of the cages, found the animal in a cage. It was immediately sent to the Nehru Zoological Park as it had some abrasion wounds on its face likely suffered when it tried to escape.—Image By Arrangement

HYDERABAD: A leopard that had villagers from Veerannapet in Mahabubnagar district, and forest department officials on tenterhooks since July, was finally trapped on Monday.

District forest officer S. Satyanarayana said the three month effort of regular monitoring of the leopard’s movement, and placing four trap cages on a hillock next to the village that the leopard was mostly moving around on, finally paid off on Monday. “Our staff, on an early morning inspection of the cages, found the animal in a cage. It was immediately sent to the Nehru Zoological Park as it had some abrasion wounds on its face likely suffered when it tried to escape. The wounds are minor and the animal will be treated at the zoo,” he said.

According to R. Shankaran, the officer on special duty, wildlife, in the forest department, the leopard will be under observation for the next day or two, and a decision will be taken soon on where to release the animal.

Typically, leopards trapped in conditions of conflict with humans, are released in undisturbed forest areas, and in the past, such animals were released in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve, Kawal Tiger Reserve, and forests of Mulugu district.

Balu Pulipaka
About the AuthorBalu Pulipaka
Balu Pulipaka is a journalist with over three decades of experience, and currently serves as the Political Editor at Deccan Chronicle. He has reported extensively on local, national, and international issues, earned a reputation for insightful reporting and in-depth analysis. Specializing in politics, environmental affairs, climate change, and irrigation projects, Balu's expertise lies in crafting compelling narratives that illuminate the intersection of policy and its impact on society.

