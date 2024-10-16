Leopard Movement at Julurupadu Confirmed

Kothagudem: Officials of the forest department on Tuesday confirmed the movement of leopard near Julurupadu in the district after examining its pugmarks.

A dog was found killed in the chilli fields on the outskirts of Julurupadu and pug marks were found near the carcass. Following information from locals, officials of the forest department examined the pugmarks and confirmed that they were of a leopard.

Forest range officer P. Prasad Rao informed that they had examined the pugmarks and the way the dog was killed. It seems that the leopard chased and hunted the dog which was indicated by its pugmarks. It might be a female leopard, he added.

He asked the farmers to be careful and hold a stick while going to agricultural fields. He asked people to inform them if they find the beast in the area. He said the matter was brought to the notice of the higher officials and trap cameras would be set up in the area.