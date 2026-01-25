Leopard Kills Calf in Sircilla Forest, Mother Cow Stays by Body

KARIMNAGAR: A leopard attack in the forests of Erragadda Thanda in Rajanna Sircilla district left villagers distressed on Saturday after a mother cow was seen refusing to leave the body of her calf, which was killed by the predator.

According to locals, the calf, belonging to a farmer identified as Banothu Raju, had gone into the forest for grazing along with other cattle when a leopard attacked the herd and killed it. When the cow discovered the carcass, she stayed near it for several hours and did not allow anyone to approach.

Villagers said the cow later returned to the village and led her owner back into the forest to the spot where the calf lay, drawing widespread attention to the incident.

Forest department officials who reached the site conducted a preliminary inspection and confirmed that the calf was killed in a leopard attack. Officials said further steps would be taken to monitor predator movement in the area.

The incident triggered concern among tribal residents of Erragadda Thanda, who fear increased leopard activity near human habitation. Villagers urged the Forest Department to intensify patrolling in forest fringe areas and to take preventive measures to protect livestock.

Locals also demanded compensation for the affected farmer, stating that cattle rearing remains a primary source of livelihood for many families in the area.

Forest officials said they would submit a report to higher authorities and assess the need for additional safety measures.