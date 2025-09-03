Leopard Killed On NH-44 In Jakranpally Mandal

Nizamabad:A leopard was killed on National Highway 44 at Padgal village in Jakranpally mandal after being hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road on Monday night.

Jakranpally mandal parishad development officer Satish Kumar, who was returning home after work, noticed the dead leopard between Secundrapur and Arugul villages. He immediately alerted the police. Forest and police officers rushed to the spot and shifted the body.



Officials said the wild animal was likely struck by a speeding vehicle while attempting to cross the highway.

Employees JAC postpones protest plans after ministers’ assurance



Hyderabad:The Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (JAC) has decided to postpone its proposed ‘bus yatra’, scheduled from September 8 to 19, as well as the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ programme planned for October 12.



The decision followed assurances given during a meeting with the Cabinet Sub-Committee at the State Secretariat on Tuesday.



Leaders of the JAC met sub-committee members Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu, to discuss the pending demands.



After the consultations, the sub-committee assured the JAC that policy guidelines for issuing health cards to employees would be finalised at a meeting on September 8. The sub-committee also committed to holding a separate meeting to address teachers’ concerns.



Other assurances included the timely release of pending employee bills, the creation of a separate Nursing Directorate, and the reinstatement of employees suspended for over two years in Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Vigilance cases.



Employees JAC chairman Maram Jagadeeshwar and secretary general Eluri Srinivasa Rao, in a recent meeting, listed 63 demands — including the revival of the Old Pension Scheme and the clearance of pending health bill dues — and announced an agitation action plan.



Flood alert as twin reservoirs fill up



Hyderabad:Authorities have issued a flood alert as water levels in the twin reservoirs, Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, continue to rise following heavy rainfall. Officials have cautioned that, depending on further rainfall in the catchment areas, the outflow from both reservoirs may be increased.

At Osmansagar, the water level stood at 1,788.75 feet on Tuesday evening against the full tank level (FTL) of 1,790 feet. With inflows of about 400 cusecs, officials have opened two gates by two feet each, releasing nearly 442 cusecs downstream.



At Himayatsagar, the water level was recorded at 1762.05 feet as against the FTL of 1763.5 feet. With inflows of 275 cusecs, one gate has been opened by one foot to discharge 339 cusecs.





State school games schedule finalised



Hyderabad:The District School Games organising secretaries’ meeting was held on Tuesday at the office of the director of school education under the chairmanship of Dr E. Naveen Nicolas. The meeting discussed the allotment of the State Level District Sports Zone Tournament-cum-Selections for 2025–26.

It was decided that districts with strong infrastructure and facilities would be allotted technical games. The SGF will conduct tournaments for the U-14, U-17 and U-19 categories. Mandal and district level games will be completed by the second week of September, state-level games by the fourth week, and national-level tournaments will begin from October 6.







GHMC chief orders fast-tracking of projects

Hyderabad:GHMC commissioner R.V. Karnan has directed engineering officials to prepare clear project-wise timelines for ongoing works under the Hyderabad City Innovative & Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) initiative and the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP), including flyovers, ROBs, RUBs, junctions and road widening.



Chairing a three-hour review meeting at the GHMC head office on Tuesday, the commissioner reviewed project progress across all zones. Zonal commissioners, project engineers, planning officers and land acquisition officials presented updates on progress, bottlenecks and pending works.



The commissioner said there was no shortage of funds for these projects and instructed officials to expedite utility shifting and land acquisition on a war footing. He assured that pending issues with the state government would be addressed immediately. He also called for effective coordination with Metro rail, defence and railway authorities, and directed close consultation with the traffic police to avoid inconvenience to the public.



To speed up design approvals and reduce reliance on private consultants, Karnan announced the creation of a 10-member in-house design wing comprising senior GHMC engineers educated at premier institutions such as IITs and NITs. This team will prepare and vet designs for faster project delivery.







Chevella MP seeks rail upgrades

Hyderabad:BJP Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy met South Central Railway general manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava and requested the development of Shankerpally railway station and stoppage of the Hubbali Express at Nawandgi between Tandur and Sedam. He also urged the Railways to speed up the ongoing road underbridge works in the Chevella region. Railway officials gave a positive response and the stoppage is likely to be implemented soon.







FIR filed over horse deaths in Jabalpur

Hyderabad:A case has been registered at Panagar police station in Jabalpur after 19 of 57 horses transported from Hyderabad died due to neglect and poor care. The FIR, filed on September 1 by veterinary officer Dr Hemlata Jain, stated that the animals were brought to Thakur Farm in Panagar between April 29 and May 3 by Hetha Net India Private Limited and Sachin Tiwari, and were subjected to cruelty.



The complaint said the horses were moved without proper documents and kept in unsuitable cattle sheds. Veterinary inspections found fever, lethargy, wounds, laminitis and recumbency in several animals. The deaths occurred through May and June. One horse, identified as P-52, died on May 14, and another on June 11 after being unable to stand. Others were treated with antibiotics, anti-inflammatory drugs and supportive therapy.



Police named Hetha Net India Private Limited and Sachin Tiwari as the accused. Offences were registered under Sections 11(1)(a) and 11(1)(h) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and Section 325 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.