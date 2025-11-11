Leopard Found Dead In Siddipet Forest

SIDDIPET: A leopard was found dead in the Godugupally forest area of Doulthabad mandal in Siddipet district on Tuesday. Forest officials reached the spot and shifted the carcass to the Biological Park for a post-mortem examination.

The leopard’s movement had been reported in the area for the past two days. Shepherd Chanda Bikshapathi of Godugupally village first spotted the leopard on Monday and informed forest officials. Dubbak forest range officer Sandeep Kumar, section officer Ahmad, and beat officer Venu inspected the area and confirmed signs of the animal’s presence.

Forest authorities had planned to deploy a special team from Hyderabad to capture the leopard. Residents of Godugupally and neighbouring villages were anxious over its movement, as the animal had reportedly attacked cattle on the outskirts of the village.

However, before the team could arrive, the leopard was found dead. Officials believe it may have succumbed to injuries sustained earlier. Locals expressed relief following the discovery.