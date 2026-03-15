Leopard Found Dead In Banswada Forest, Poaching Suspected

BANSWADA: A leopard was found dead in the forest area near Hanmajipet village in Banswada mandal of Kamareddy district, with forest officials suspecting poaching.

Villagers noticed the carcass on Friday and alerted forest officials. Authorities suspect the animal may have been killed about a week ago. Kamareddy district forest officer B. Nikhitha, Banswada forest divisional officer P. Sunitha and other staff visited the spot to inspect the site.

Officials found that two legs of the leopard had been removed, raising suspicion that hunters were involved in the incident.



“We identified three persons, who visited the death of the leopard incident place,” she said, adding that their involvement would be verified during the investigation.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nikhitha said an inquiry had been initiated into the leopard’s death near Hanmajipet village.“We identified three persons, who visited the death of the leopard incident place,” she said, adding that their involvement would be verified during the investigation.



