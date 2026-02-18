Lent, Season of Fasting, Prayer, Commences

Hyderabad:Lent, the season of fasting and prayer observed by Christians from Ash Wednesday for over 40 days, commenced with special services across churches in the city. The faithful marked the day with food restrictions, fasting, and a commitment to simplicity, purity of thought and extended prayer. From morning until night, preachers explained messages from the Bible, while ashes were applied on foreheads as a symbol of repentance, humility and mortality. Traditionally, the ashes are made from burnt palm leaves.

At Centenary Baptist Church, Secunderabad, Rev. Dr Y. Rajendra Prasad, registrar of Andhra Christian Theological College, delivered the Ash Wednesday message, describing the beginning of Lent as a season of sober reflection, prayer and fasting.



Cardinal Poola Anthony led the Ash Wednesday mass at St Mary’s Basilica, Secunderabad, applying ashes on the foreheads of the faithful. He reminded worshippers of the words from Ecclesiastes 3:20: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.” He said Lent breaks routine and disturbs comfort, inviting the community to stand before God with humility, and called for repentance.



Rev. G. Kiran Kumar of CSI Wesley Church noted that churches will hold special services each morning during Lent, with Holy Communion administered every Wednesday and meditations on Friday evenings.



The season will continue with key observances: Palm Sunday on 29 March, Maundy Thursday on 2 April, Good Friday on 3 April and Easter Sunday on 5 April.