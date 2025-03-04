Lenskart Opens World’s Largest Eyewear Manufacturing Unit in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a major boost to Telangana’s manufacturing sector, Lenskart is going to establish the world’s largest eyewear manufacturing facility at the Non-SEZ General Park in Tukkuguda. IT and industries minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu will lay the foundation stone on Thursday, and the project is slated for completion within two years.

This state-of-the-art facility is the result of a collaboration between the Telangana government and Lenskart Solutions Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Gurugram. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on December 8.

While Lenskart operates an advanced manufacturing unit in Rajasthan, the Telangana plant will surpass all existing facilities, positioning itself as the world’s largest and most advanced eyewear production hub.

The new facility is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities and further strengthen Telangana’s reputation as a centre for high-tech manufacturing. The plant will integrate cutting-edge technology and precision engineering, ensuring superior quality and innovation in eyewear production. Lenskart has announced that products manufactured at the facility will cater to Indian and global markets.