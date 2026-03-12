Lenscape Kerala Inaugurated By IAS Rahul Raj

Hyderabad: ‘Lenscape Kerala’, inaugurated at the Telangana State Gallery of Art on Thursday, showcases the natural beauty, culture and traditions of Kerala through 100 curated photographs. The exhibition will remain open to the public until March 14, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Rahul Raj, special commissioner and registrar of cooperation department, inaugurated the exhibition along with actor and photographer Vishwender Reddy, artistic director of the India Photography Festival Aquin Mathews and exhibition curator Uma Nair.

The Kerala Tourism’s all-India travelling photo exhibition highlights Kerala as an all-season tourism destination, and captures the essence of the state’s landscapes and people. In a message released for the Hyderabad leg of the exhibition, Kerala tourism minister P. A. Mohamed Riyas said that the state was delighted to bring the show to Hyderabad. He said that Hyderabad, like Kerala, is known for its diverse culture and social harmony.

The photographs displayed at the exhibition were taken by travel and media photographers from across the country, including H. Satish, Kounteya Sinha, Shivang Mehta, Saibal Das and Umesh Gogna.

The tour began in New Delhi, with photographs being on display from January 20 to 23. The exhibition went to Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, before landing in Hyderabad. The next exhibitions are set to take place in Surat from March 19 to 21, and in Kolkata from March 27 to 29.