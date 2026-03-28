Legislators Take Field At LB Stadium As Sports Meet Begins

Hyderabad: In a refreshing break from the political push and pull, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, along with ministers, MLAs and MLCs, got down to the field in the first-ever Telangana Legislators’ Sports and Cultural Meet which got underway at the LB Stadium on Saturday. The two-day event will see the lawmakers playing games, literally, participate in cultural programmes and send out a larger public message on fitness and sportsmanship.

Revanth Reddy inaugurated the meet by lighting the torch, joined by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Legislative Council Chairman Gutta Sukender Reddy and Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar. Describing the initiative as a much-needed opportunity for public representatives to unwind, Revanth Reddy said the event was aimed at fostering camaraderie and promoting a healthy lifestyle among lawmakers.

The spotlight shifted to the ground as Revanth Reddy took to the football field, drawing loud cheers from the crowd. In a lively friendly match, the CM-led team defeated the Speaker-led side 4-1, with Revanth Reddy scoring all four goals.

The meet also witnessed enthusiastic participation from legislators in a range of events. Minister Konda Surekha clinched the lemon-and-spoon race in the women legislators’ category, while MLAs Yashaswini Reddy and Matta Ragamayee secured second and third places respectively. Kabaddi, tug of war, etc were also held.

The ‘Fit Telangana Campaign’ brochure was also released on the occasion. Organised by the state sports department, the meet will continue on Sunday with more competitions and cultural events.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the sports meet was not about performance but about sporting spirit. He said sports offer much-needed relief from the pressures of public life and should be encouraged at all levels. Stressing that Hyderabad should be recognised not just for biryani and the IT sector but also as a sporting hub, he recalled that several eminent sportspersons trained at LB Stadium, including former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Ranji player Vakati Srihari, both of whom are now ministers.

Revanth Reddy announced that the government is preparing plans to upgrade LB Stadium to international standards, develop the Gachibowli stadium to host global sporting events, and improve the Begumpet hockey ground. He expressed regret that LB stadium had previously been used more for political events than for sports.

Highlighting policy initiatives, the Chief Minister said the state had introduced a new sports policy and was organising CM Cup competitions to identify grassroots talent. He urged students to pursue sports alongside academics and warned youth against drug abuse, stating that promoting sports would help steer them away from harmful habits.

Drawing a comparison with South Korea, he noted that despite India’s vast population, Olympic success has been limited, while smaller nations have excelled through focused investment in sports infrastructure and training.

Responding to criticism over inviting global football icon Lionel Messi to Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said the move was intended to enhance the city’s international profile and should not be politicised.