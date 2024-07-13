Legal notice to BRS for its office building in Jangaon

Warangal: The revenue department issued notices to BRS leaders of Jangaon district asking them to produce permission copies of their party building on the outskirts of Yeswanthpur village in the district.

The BRS government had allocated an acre for construction of their party office on the outskirts of Yeshwanthpur village near Warangal-Hyderabad national highway.



Initially, the plan was to allot one acre in Pasaramadla village towards Siddipet road in Survey No. 114/4. But later, it was shifted to Yeshwanthpur village in Survey No.s 81/16, 822/17, 82/18 and 82/19.



The BRS government had then paid a paltry `4.8 lakh (`100 per yard) per acre. However, its party leaders occupied extra 20 guntas and constructed the office without taking permission.



When the revenue department brought it to the notice of district collector Rizwan Basha Shaik, he asked revenue officials to issue legal notices to BRS leaders and take back the additional 20 guntas.



The revenue department issued a legal notice, asking BRS MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy to submit the proof and permission copies of within 15 days.



It’s to be noted that GWMC officials had issued notices under Section 254 of the Municipalities Act, 2019 to the BRS for its office in Survey No. 1,066 in the heart of Hanamkonda city at Balasamudram.



Action was initiated after a complaint was lodged by the Congress party’s Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy with Hanamkonda collector.