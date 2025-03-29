Legal Briefs | Telangana HC reserves verdict on 2bhk allotment in Mankhal

HYDERABAD: Justice K. Lakshman of the Telangana High Court reserved its verdict in a writ plea challenging the allotment of two-bedroom dignity houses in Mankhal, Maheshwaram mandal, under the government’s housing scheme. The petitioners argued that allocation of nearly 1,730 houses to residents of Hyderabad within GHMC limits violates the guidelines outlined in GO Ms. No. 10, October 15, 2015. The plea, filed by Ainala Lakshmamma and 13 others, contends that the State Housing Corporation’s decision to allocate houses to non-local beneficiaries was illegal and unconstitutional. The petitioners insist that the houses should be allotted to residents of Thukkuguda municipality, in line with the original policy intent. According to the petition, the housing list issued by the Rangareddy district collector on September 2, 2023, contradicted the fundamental objective of the 2BHK dignity housing scheme, which prioritises local applicants. The petitioners demanded revocation or cancellation of the current allotments and sought reassignment of houses to eligible residents of Tukkuguda. They also argued that another government order that is wan line with the intent of the housing scheme remains in effect and should be implemented to ensure that housing benefits are extended primarily to residents of the concerned constituency. The government, however, defended its decision, stating that the housing scheme is a social policy measure aimed at benefiting a broader pool of economically weaker sections, including local candidates and other eligible beneficiaries.





New panel for TSHRC: HC gives three weeks to govt





The Telangana High Court yet again extended the deadline for the state government to complete the appointment of chairperson and members of Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC). A two-judge panel, comprising acting Chief Justice Sujoy Paul and Justice Renuka Yara, was hearing a PIL filed by an advocate Adnan Mahmood, who pressed for immediate appointments. The petitioner argued that the prolonged vacancy could lead to serious human rights violations, particularly during election period, and accused the government of failing to establish a concrete action plan or scheme to fill the crucial posts. Earlier, the Advocate General informed the court that a competent committee would soon take a final decision on the appointments. Taking note of the submission, the panel reluctantly deferred the hearing, directing the government to report back on the outcome of the committee meeting. However, the panel firmly stated that further delays will not be tolerated. The matter has now been posted for compliance after three weeks, with the government expected to present the finalised appointments before the court.

Toddy outlet owner accuses officials of interference

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging alleged interference by authorities in selling of toddy though there is a valid permit. The judge permitted the excise authorities to take action in accordance with the law against the shop owner running a toddy business in Moinabad mandal only if he is found violating the licence conditions. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by one G. Shiva Kumar alleging interference by local authorities in his legally licensed trade. The petitioner contended that it operated a toddy shop at TFT Mangalaram kalan under a valid licence, valid from November 1, 2022, to September 30, 2027. He contended that authorities are disrupting his business without issuing prior notice or following due legal procedures, despite his compliance with licencing norms. The respondents argued that the petitioner have violated the licence terms by setting up an additional counter on an open land that belonged to his neighbours. It was pointed out that as per the Excise Act, toddy shop owners are only permitted to sell from an approved counter inside their licenced premises. Upon inspection, officials confirmed the violation and initiated action against the petitioner.

HC upholds barring of errant smart card supplier by transport dept





The Telangana High Court dismissed a writ petition, upholding the decision of the transport department to debar a smart card supplier for allegedly providing non-compliant SCOSTA-certified smart cards. Justice Nagesh Bheemapaka was dealing with a writ plea filed by Colorplast Systems private limited, a leading smart card technology company that was awarded a tender for supplying 64K SCOSTA-certified smart cards used for driving licenses and vehicle registration certificates. However, a whistleblower complaint, supported by an NGO named Raahat, alleged that the company supplied substandard cards with chips of unknown origin. Following an investigation, the National Informatics Centre (NIC) found that 60 per cent of the tested cards had failed compliance checks. In response, the state transport department ordered a show cause notice and subsequently barred the company from future tenders. The petitioner challenged this decision, arguing that the sampling process lacked transparency and that they were denied a fair hearing. However, the judge ruled that due process of law was followed because the petitioner was given an opportunity to respond but had failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.