Legal Briefs | Telangana HC grants anticipatory bail in immoral trafficking case

HYDERABAD: Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of the Telangana High Court granted anticipatory bail to a person accused of running a brothel house and for various other offences under the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956. The judge was dealing with an anticipatory bail petition filed by Galla Srinivas alias Galla Srinu. The case of the prosecution is that the petitioner along with others was running a brothel house and lured and insisted a victim into prostitution. The prosecution also alleged that the petitioner gave a hand loan to the victim and insisted her to pay back by indulging in prostitution. Counsel argued that the petitioner was innocent and is in no way concerned with the alleged offences. He further pointed out that nine witnesses were already examined and most of the investigation was completed except filing chargesheet and hence, prayed to grant anticipatory bail. The Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the grant of anticipatory bail to the petitioner citing pending investigation and probability of committing similar offences if granted bail. The judge, after perusing material on record, observed that nine witnesses were examined and most of the investigation was completed, except filing of the chargesheet. In the said circumstances, the judge proceeded towards granting conditional anticipatory bail to the petitioner.





Animal waste collection under judicial scrutiny

Justice B. Vijasen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the actions of Sangareddy Municipality and others in interfering with the business activities of nine business owners involved in lifting of chicken wastage from the chicken mutton and fish shops situated within the Sangareddy Municipal Corporation area. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Hatkar Narsing and eight others, who alleged that the authorities unlawfully insisted the petitioners to hand over waste to the unofficial respondent, contrary to the terms of the trade license issued to them. The petitioners argued that the municipality issued a licence to the unofficial respondent without conducting an open auction. The petitioners alleged that the actions of the respondents are in utter violation of principles of natural justice. During the hearing, the judge questioned the legal provisions allowing the municipality to regulate animal waste collection. Counsel for the petitioner cited relevant provisions of law and also contended that it is mandatory that waste collection contracts should be allocated to local bodies and not someone outside the locality. The matter has been posted for further hearing.

HC notice to top cops for contempt



Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to Dr Jitender, IPS, principal secretary of the state home department and Ravi Gupta, IPS, in a contempt case pertaining to release of pensionary benefits to a 68-year-old retired assistant sub-inspector of police with Warangal Commissionerate. The judge was dealing with a contempt case filed by P. Kumara Swamy alleging deliberate non-compliance of the interim orders passed by the judge earlier. Earlier, the judge in a writ plea preferred by the petitioner passed an interim order directing the respondent authorities to release 25 per cent of the remaining pension to the petitioner along pensionary benefits. The petitioner alleged that despite directions to release pension to the petitioner, the authorities wantonly failed to comply and are guilty of contempt. Accordingly, the judge ordered notice and posted the matter for further adjudication.