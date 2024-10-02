Legal Briefs | Action taken against pubs, restaurants for noise pollution

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court took note of action taken against Red Rhino Pub and Post Card— Global Tapas Bar, and Western Dallas Centre for allegedly causing noise pollution. The panel comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao was dealing with a writ petition filed by Anand Dayamma challenging the inaction of the state government for alleged noise pollution caused by the pubs and hotels. The petitioner also said that authorities have failed to take action on his complaints that the pubs and hotels do not have licences and are functioning contrary to the Noise Pollution Regulation and Control Rules and the Environment Protection Act. The Additional Advocate General submitted that authorities have initiated action against the pubs and hotels and police have also registered four FIRs and a chargesheet has been filed on one. Instruments used for causing noise pollution were also seized, he said. The bench directed the counsel appearing for the respondents to file counters and posted the matter for October 17.





Writ plea against ‘illegal’ construction

Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea of alleged illegal construction of compound wall by Habitat Infrastructures at Cherlapatelgudem village, Abdullapurmet mandal. The judge was dealing with a writ plea filed by M/s Partha Sarathi Real Estates and Constructions challenging the failure of Pedda Amberpet Municipality in not removing an unauthorised compound wall and to act on a notice issued in June, 2024. The petitioner alleged that the municipality failed to take any steps to remove the illegal structure by the unofficial respondent, despite the clear violations of the Telangana Municipalities Act, 2019. The petitioner sought for a declaration that the inaction of the municipality was illegal, arbitrary, and contrary to the law. The standing counsel appearing for the respondent authorities stated that proceedings were initiated against the unofficial respondent and assured the judge that an appropriate order would be passed within fifteen days. The judge questioned the municipality’s delay in addressing the issue and asked if respondent authorities will act only after a writ petition is filed challenging its inactions. The judge ordered notice to the unofficial respondent and posted the matter for further hearing.





2 drivers get bail in ganja case

Justice Juvvadi Sridevi of Telangana High Court granted bail to two drivers found in possession of 200 kg ganja. The judge was dealing with a bail application filed by Veerini Durga Prasad and Ravada Mahesh. The prosecution alleged that the petitioners were transporting the contraband to Hyderabad from Narsipatnam in a car. The petitioners were arrested and contraband was seized from their possession. While the petitioners denied the allegations against them and pleaded innocence, the Additional Public Prosecutor opposed the application citing the pending investigation and criminal antecedents of one of the petitioners. After perusing the material record, the judge observed that there were no criminal antecedents on the petitioners and they were in judicial custody for four months. The judge further noted that most of the investigation has been completed except for filing of a chargesheet and therefore deemed it a fit case to grant conditional bail. The judge also directed the petitioners to appear before the police on Saturdays between 11 am and 4 pm for eight weeks or till the filing of the chargesheet, whichever is earlier.





Stay on recruitment of contract residential teachers

Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court passed an interim order directing the state tribal welfare department and other authorities not to proceed with recruitment of contract residential teachers in Nagarkurnool District. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by S. Anjaneyulu and four others, challenging the notification of September 17, 2024, issued by Nagarkurnool district tribal welfare officer. The petitioners alleged that the notification is bad in law as it does not contain age criteria, qualification, certificates required to be submitted, reservation quota of posts, etc. The petitioners sought for a direction to the authorities for issuing fresh notification for recruitment of contract residential teachers with all particulars. The judge passed an interim order and directed the government pleader to get instructions.