Lecturer Booked for Thrashing 15 Students with Cable Wires

Hyderabad: Nearly 15 students were brutally assaulted by the lecturer of a private institution at Turkala Khanapur in Hathnoora in Sangareddy, using cable wires, on Tuesday. The incident triggered protests by students, parents and student unions.

According to Patancheru DSP S Prabhakar, the lecturer, working at Ratnapuri Institute of Technology, Showreddy, punished the students as they failed to complete the assignment given to them on Monday. The students reportedly pleaded with him and promised to finish the work immediately, but he allegedly went on beating them with cable wires.

The students were pursuing a computer science engineering diploma course. Visuals of the incident shared online showed bleeding bruises on the legs of the students. After the information reached their parents, they reached out to the institute and demanded the management that the principal be suspended.

Consequently, the incident triggered protests outside the institute by parents, students and unions. Following the episode, all of them reached out to the Hathnoora police, who registered a case against the principal.

The complaint was lodged by Ramulu, father of the victim, M Vinay. The case was registered under Section 118(1) of the BNS.

“The management has already taken strict action and will soon be suspending the lecturer,” Sangareddy SP Paritosh Pankaj told Deccan Chronicle. Further investigation into the incident is underway.