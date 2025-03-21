Lecture on digital storytelling held at OU

Hyderabad: With digital media transforming the industry, the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Osmania University organised a guest lecture on ‘The Art of Digital Storytelling’ on Thursday to equip students with essential skills.

The session was conducted by Dr Supriya Sakamuri, producer and massive open online courses (MOOCs) coordinator at the Educational Multimedia Research Centre, EFLU. She focussed on equipping students with essential techniques and skills required for crafting compelling digital stories in the wake of a rapid shift from traditional storytelling to digital platforms.

Dr Sakamuri discussed narrative structures and how digital media has reshaped storytelling and audience engagement. She introduced students to the latest tools and trends in multimedia integration, which are crucial for creating engaging content. Citing international examples, she explained how digital storytelling is influencing journalism, entertainment and education.

She further elaborated on the importance of multimedia elements such as visuals, sound and interactive content in enhancing digital narratives. She encouraged students to leverage these tools effectively to create impactful and engaging stories.

The lecture drew over 100 students from the journalism, English, political science, linguistics and psychology departments. It provided them with valuable insights into the evolving digital media landscape and the skills required to succeed in it.